Music makers set for the stage as Fife Festival of Music returns in 2025

Some of the string soloists in last year's Fife Festival of Music. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Musicians of all ages and abilities are set to come together and make music at one of the Kingdom’s biggest annual events on the music calendar.

The Fife Festival of Music is back for its 43rd year in 2025, with its fortnight long programme of events set to start on Tuesday, January 28.

Organisers are excited to open the festival’s doors once again and welcome musicians and audience members of all ages.

The festival aims to encourage musicians of all ages in every branch of choral and instrumental activity to perform in public, by offering a programme of competitive and non-competitive sessions in a celebration of performing music.

Kirkcaldy High School sax ensemble on stage in 2024.

Over the two weeks, there will be sessions running at The Vine Conference Centre in Dunfermline and at the Adam Smith Theatre and Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

There are sessions – competitive and non-competitive – for solo, duet, ensemble, school and community classes.

Graeme Wilson, chairman, said: “Music brings joy to so many and provides health and wellbeing options across the range of humanity. It is a privilege for Fife Festival of Music to host performers of all types and at all stages of learning and development, and it is a pleasure to welcome listeners to enjoy these live sounds and presentations.”

All sessions are open to the public with parents, carers, friends and music lovers all welcome to come and join the audience. A small admission charge applies, but all are welcome.

This year’s festival will conclude on Friday, February 7 with the Young Musician 2025 contest in the Adam Smith Theatre.

A registered charity, the festival relies on the support of the Fife community, businesses and organisations to ensure it can continue to run as it has over the last four decades.

The committee say that without this support it would not be possible to offer such opportunities to musicians from across the Kingdom.

There are several ways in which members of the public can show their support for the festival, including by attending sessions as an audience member; becoming a Friend of the Festival and by making a purchase at the festival shop.

To find out more about the festival, including full events listings and information on becoming a Friend of the Festival visit www.ffom.org.uk