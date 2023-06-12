Musical duo ALLUMA set for Kirkcaldy gig to support two Fife charities

ALLUMA - Andrew Barraclough and Clare Turnbull - play the King's Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy on Friday, June 23.

Musical duo ALLUMA are set to play the Kirkcaldy venue on Friday, June 23 to raise money for Kinghorn RNLI and the charity behind The King’s Theatre itself.

ALLUMA – better known as Clare Turnbull and Andrew Barraclough – are set to play their album ANWEN live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare and Andrew first met in band, playing and recording in London a few years ago before the band went off their separate ways for a few years, moving out of London, getting jobs and ahving families. Just by chance they found themselves both in Edinburgh and decided to start something new and ALLUMA was born.

They have been recording for the last couple of years with Andrew’s brother Simon as their sound engineer.

Most Popular

Andrew, who lives in Kinghorn, said: “Interest in ALLUMA has really started to spark this year with our tracks being played on radio, interview requests and us playing live.

"We’re influenced by lots but especially 80s and 90s electronica, classic film scores and vocal harmonies, so we put these all together! Our live gigs are a lot more dance-y than our recordings and we throw in quite a few extra surprises too. We’re hoping to give the gig a more story or filmatic feel to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went to see a band play at the King’s last year and couldn’t believe what an amazing place it was inside. We knew immediately we wanted to play there. The King’s Theatre is now run by a charity who are restoring it to its former glory, so once we realised this, we just wanted to help.”

All the profits from the gig will be split between The King’s Theatre and Kinghorn RNLI.

Explaining the reasons for choosing the charities Andrew continued: “The King’s venue is an amazing building and we’re all for supporting any arts, especially music. These smaller venues are all around the country and they need our support so we don’t lose them.

“And as for the RNLI, well the album we’re playing live was very inspired by the sea and especially looking out to the Firth of Forth every day. We know so many people indebted to the RNLI and also love watching ‘Saving Lives at Sea’!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALLUMA will be joined for the evening by local singer and guitarist Josh McAuley, and there will also be artwork by collage artist Abigail Osborne on display at the gig.

Andrew added: “Abigail is an amazing and talented collage artist. Her work is really interesting. On the night, you’ll be able to walk around with your drink and see for yourself how good her art is.

"Josh is really dedicated to mental health awareness and wellness as well as being a super talented musician. We knew we wanted to have him with us on the night.