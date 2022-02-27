Musical return to the stage for GAMA Youth

After almost two years – and following on from many successful shows – GAMA Youth can hardly wait to return to the stage in the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5.

This will be GAMA Youth’s 16th Year of performing at the Rothes Halls and they are excited to welcome audiences back with ‘Lights, GAMA, Action’.

The production will see 20 talented youngsters, aged between 10 and 15, showcasing popular songs from some well-known hit musicals including Calamity Jane, Godspell and Hairspray, as well as a few Disney favourites which will certainly get your feet tapping!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of GAMA Youth latest production are excited to be performing Lights, GAMA, Action! at the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, at the beginning of March.

The beginning of rehearsals proved difficult for GAMA Youth due to depleted numbers.

The older members from previous years moved on to further education or new projects during the pandemic, which left a small – but determined – group of members.

With a few new faces keen to tread the boards, they have managed to rehearse in earnest twice weekly in Markinch Scout Hall and St Columba’s Church, Glenrothes.

The young people at GAMA Youth have been involved in choosing the songs and have had input with the choreography.

The youngsters have all adapted to the restrictions imposed on them, including mask wearing, social distancing and lockdown.

There has been a great sense of excitement to perform on stage, and especially in front of a live audience, which has really helped keep focus and motivation during tough times when other companies in Fife were cancelling their productions.

The young people have all had an input in deciding which musical numbers are included in the production as well as helping with the choreography.

They have also been given the opportunity to showcase their talents by performing in smaller group numbers or as soloists, and with encouragement from their peers during rehearsals, their confidence has grown.

Rehearsals for a range of musical numbers have been going well, with the young performers looking forward to getting on stage.

Performances of ‘Lights, GAMA, Action’ take place Friday, March 4, at 7.30pm; and Saturday, March 5, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm; at The Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Tickets can be purchased from the Rothes Halls box office or online at www.onfife.com, priced at only £10.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.