The band have confirmed a date at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on April 29, 2023 - and tickets are on sale now.

It will be their first time on stage in their home town since the death of original singer, and founder member, Dan McCafferty who passed away last month.

Ill-health forced him to step back from performing live in 2015 - his farewell appearance was at East End Park in Dunfermline - but the band continued to record and tour. Their most recent album, Surviving The Law’ was released in April.

Nazareth will make a welcome return to the venue next year

Nazareth have strong ties to the Alhambra. They flew back from Brazil to headline a fundraising gig to help restore the venue in 2008, becoming one of the first acts to appear on its stage. In 2012 they returned for a gig in aid of the Mary Leishman Foundation.

