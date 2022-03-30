New acts sought for Fife Cabaret Festival

Contrived Cabaret are bringing Fife Cabaret Festival to the Kings Theatre Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy this summer.

Four days of entertainment are in store as Fife Cabaret Festival is set to run at the town’s Kings Live Lounge from July 28 to 31.

As well as a programme featuring performances from some top cabaret performers, organisers are on the look out for some new acts to entertain on stage.

This is your chance to show your skills or unique talent and get involved with the fun on stage.

A spokesperson for the festival, which is being organised by Contrived Cabaret, said: “If you, or anyone else you know, can sing, dance, juggle, play an instrument, do comedy, perform some magic, do a dramatic piece, give us some drag or anthing else that might entertain a crowd, then please get in touch as we have a festival coming up that needs some fresh faces.

“Please help us to make the Fife Cabaret Festival the most diverse event we can.”

Events currently lined up for the four day run include Fresh Faces of the Festival – a show for newbies where up and coming talent can show off their acts and The Comedy of Cabaret – a full show line up concentrating on the funnier side of performance.

With Darling Clementine’s Tea Dance Cabaret, audiences can enjoy an afternoon of delight fro the more kitch cupcake side of cabaret. It’s a modern twist on the classical side of cabaret.

The Big Show to be held on the Saturday evening will see a grand celebration of top tier cabaret from Contrived Cabaret, featuring artists who have been the foundation of cabaret on which the entire festival is based on.

There will also be workshops held with some of the performers, giving people the opportunity to have a go at what you’ve enjoyed seeing on stage.

Other plans for the festival could see a vintage market and outdoor performance space in the plaza in front of the Kings Theatre on the Esplanade as well as a supper show on the Sunday evening to round off the events.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the festival should email [email protected] or contact the Contrived Cabaret Facebook page.

