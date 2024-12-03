New album and 2025 tour dates announced by Scottish legends, Deacon Blue

Scottish rockers Deacon Blue have announced a new album release and tour dates for 2025 starting at Edinburgh Usher Hall on March 30.

Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh revealed their plans for a new album release set for March 21 called The Great Western Road (Cooking Vinyl Records) and inspired by the roots of the band in Glasgow when Ricky formed the combo with drummer Dougie Vipond. A new single available this week called Late ’88 reflects on those early exciting days before the hits like Real Gone Kid, Fergus Sings The Blues and the concert favourite Dignity.

The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios and produced by Ricky and long-term collaborator Gregor Philp. It was recorded by Matt Butler who had worked with them on their debut LP Raintown. The new album can be pre-ordered in various formats such as cassette, CD and coloured or black vinyl. Early orders through the band’s website can get a limited signed photo of the group. A limited run of just five intimate theatre shows will be followed by 15 stadium shows including two at Glasgow Hydro on October 10 and 11 to close the tour.

Ricky Ross says of the two differing sets of dates, “I love the idea that a circus coming to town is a temporary existence, a little bit of magic suddenly appears in the middle of a town or a village and then it goes away. It’s very similar to what you do live. The live experience is so ephemeral, at the end of a show people lose all their inhibitions, and then it’s over. You have to be there. That’s what’s magical about it.”

Deacon Blue have a busy diary for the next 12 months (Pic: Cameron Brisbane)

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of Deacon Blue and it seems with concert dates and a new album it is set to be a memorable one for the band and their loyal host of fans. All tour tickets are on sale now.