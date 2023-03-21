Early bird tickets quickly sold out, but they did promise to come back when dates can be arranged. Significant too that we saw the return of John Frame on vocals sharing the stage with Tom Stirling for some of the set.

Coincidentally I had been listening to one of the former members Konrad Wisniewski from their brass section. I knew Konrad decades ago when he was teaching IT at Levenmouth Itec in Banbeath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a Fife Council initiative to promote new technologies with a mass of PCs and quite innovative in its time and before youth training schemes really took off. Back then Konrad was on keyboards by night and on stage by night. This week he is guest musician on a new release from Tom Adamson Band called Old View Of The New World and on tracks like I Am Mean we can appreciate how intricate a tenor sax can be and add to the production. On Feast Your Eyes he gets to shine with some sax excursions which could have gone on much longer.

Tom Adamson

Most Popular

Tom Adamson is originally from Dunfermline and is a multi-instrumentalist with drums being his first instrument but also commands lead vocals plus keys, percussion and guitars yet seems most comfortable behind the drumkit.

He lists his influences as bands like Big Country from his home town while growing up plus the musical skills of being with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra (FIJO) and the mentoring from Richard Michael. Now based in London he has duetted with John Barrowman and supported Sister Sledge and Toploader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He taught James Corden the Gay Gordons and appeared on shows like The Crown (Golden Globe, Emmy) and Made In Chelsea (BAFTA). In 2016 long periods in hospital recovering from cancer meant time to write and a 24 track double album resulted called Medium Eyes, Blue Build. The new album has 15 tracks with a lead track See The Light which merges his jazz routes with progressive rock as the guitar kicks in.