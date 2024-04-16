UB40 celebrate 45 years on the road with the release of the new studio album UB45. (Pic: Submitted)

Ever since day one this multi-cultured band from Birmingham have had the distinctive reggae sound whether it was as a cover or an original song like the new release of Home.

Like many of their songs and indeed the title of the band, the new single is a political hint on the immigration policies and how little has changed over the decades with bigotry and racism. Founder member Robin Campbell said, ‘it’s a natural fit for our repertoire’. They were formed as UB40 and named after the Unemployment Benefit (form) 40 as issued by Job Centres on behalf of the Department of Employment in the UK. Robin Campbell and his other founder members are now part of an eleven-piece touring band.

It will be quite a year for the group who are celebrating 45 years on the road and the release of the new studio album UB45. Home is one of seven new songs on the album which includes Champion, the official anthem for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The new set also has seven iconic songs from their smash hits newly recorded with new instrumentation and vocals. These include Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, One In Ten, King and Food For Thought. Several editions will be released and instantly collectible including cassette, CD and blue vinyl, some will have an exclusive T-Shirt and some with a signed print.