He was 12 at the time and our weekly Top Of The Pops fix of music was stopped in its tracks on 6, July 1972 when during the performance of Starman David Bowie, already playing directly to camera and in full flamboyant glam make up put his arms round his guitarist mid song to draw him in to the microphone.

On guitar was Mick Ronson and Garry recalled how they knew each other as Mick was the guy who cut the grass locally for the council in Hull.

Not only was this this a musical moment it was the national exposure to the Ziggy Stardust era. Together with BBC producer Rupert Creed, Garry has published The Mick Ronson Story (McNidder & Grace, £14,99).

Gary Burnett with the new book on Mick Ronson

A multimedia stage show was the initial project with tales and live music called Turn And Face The Strange and they sold out their run in association with Hull Truck Theatre.

The legacy of Ronson cannot be understated. Bowie wanted to work with him as soon as they met, and they collaborated on the albums The Man Who Sold The World and Hunky Dory all before the Spiders From Mars came together for The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust.

Midge Ure saw the tour at Greens Playhouse Glasgow, in January 1973 at the time his own band Salvation was doing covers at places like Clouds in Edinburgh and Templehall Community Centre.

When he formed Rich Kids in 1978 it was Mick Ronson he wanted as producer, and their debut album was born.

Ronno would arrange, produce and play on a number of projects, famously with Ian Hunter in Mott The Hoople but also Morrissey on Your Arsenal in March 1992. The book explores the musician’s life like producing Lou Reed’s Transformer album with Bowie, joining Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue Tour or working with Meat Loaf on Dead Ringer or John Cougar Mellencamp on Jack & Diane.