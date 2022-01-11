New children’s show set to air on Kirkcaldy radio station K107fm

Tigeropolis is a fun 10-part radio series for children based on the popular books of the same name for children 8-12 years of age.

It starts on Friday, January 14 at 5:05pm

The story follows a family of vegetarian tigers who set out to save the planet, not to mention their own threatened forest home, a forgotten tiger reserve called ‘Tigeropolis’.

Tigeropolis launches on K107fm

The English version will be narrated by Ashwika Kapur.

The Gaelic version will once again be narrated by Gillebride Mac ‘IllMhaoil with the series being made available on k107.co.uk via the Listen Again service.

The ten eight-minute series highlights planet and conservation issues for children in a fun, light-touch, non-threatening way.

The series is produced by Belle Media, with the station teaming up with them once again after the success of "The Adventures of Captain Bobo" series.

