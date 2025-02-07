New disco compilation over five CDs shows you can’t stop the music

As the great days of disco evolved, we saw longer mixes and in Scotland a faster BPM (beats per minute) than that was the norm.

So, while the London clubs were exploring Lovers Rock and the slower groove up here the beat got faster and the HRG (high energy) style was born. I would be playing these white label promos overnight at the weekend on Radio Forth while Scott Wilson was doing the same on Radio Clyde.

This week a brand-new compilation from Mark Wood of five CDs or four LPs are released under the title More Sin – Box Of Sin 2 (Demon Music/Edsel).

There are 53 extended mixes on the CD set and 29 tracks on the vinyl collection drawn from releases from 1980 – 1989. These follow a series of revived dance classics from Disco Discharge with albums like Disco Ladies, Disco fever USA, Classic Disco and of course Box Of Sin. The 80s’ Queer Clubs flourished with the groundbreaking music, and this crossed over to mainstream clubs due to the demand for some great dance hits, while very few made it to radio or the pop charts.

Jimmy Somerville and Andy Bell (Pic: Gordon Rainsford. Licence courtesy The Bishopsgate Institute)

The producers of the day included Trevor Horn, Ian Levine, Martin Rushent and Stock, Aitken & Waterman.

Pete Waterman himself would tour the clubs for his TV show The Hit Man And Her and regularly featured the dance floor fillers of that time. Artists like Miquel Brown, Bronski Beat, Divine, Man To Man, Grace Jones and the Pet Shop Boys are all here and if you can recall Searchin’ (I Gotta Find A Man) from Hazel Dean, Self Control from Laura Brannigan, Dolce Vita from Ryan Paris, Hit ‘N Run Lover from Carol Jiani or the rare 12” mix of Can’t Stop The Music by Village People then this is the box set for you.