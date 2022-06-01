New Fife exhibition unveils 40 portraits celebrating women over 40

Forty life-affirming portraits by Fife photographer, Rachel Watson, are on display at the FifeSpace Gallery at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

And the Saline-based photographer – better known by her social media name Rachel ShootSweet – believes that 40 Over 40 is the perfect opportunity to show that age is only a number.

She said: “So often society would have women believe they are less valuable as they age but those I’ve photographed are, without exception, smart, brave and beautiful.”

Four of the portraits in the new exhibition - Louise, Rachael, Lesley and Jenny

Rachel spent six months photographing the women in the studio, or at outdoor locations including beaches, woodlands and gardens.

Participants’ ages range from 40 to 97.

Among them are two women who have undergone operations to treat breast cancer. Both, said Rachel, wanted to love and embrace their bodies and how they have changed.

She added:“What’s considered beautiful changes from country to country, decade to decade and person to person - so why even try to conform?

“Women don’t need to be anyone else’s idea of beauty – this is about celebrating these women for who they are.”