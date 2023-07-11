New single and King Tut's headline gig for Kirkcaldy musician PG Ciarletta

Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter PG Ciarletta's latest single is out on Wednesday, July 12. (Pic: The Luna Film Co)

Phil ‘PG’ Ciarletta’s uplifting and energetic new track, Until You Get Home, is out on Wednesday just two days before he plays at the popular Glasgow venue.

A lot has changed for the musician in the last few years. He’s gone from writing songs in his bedroom to playing on stages across the UK including the Isle of Wight music festival and both on the pitch and on the roof of Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. Now he’s gearing up for a headline slot at the King Tut’s Summer Nights festival on Friday, July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a growing following across the UK, PG Ciarletta is the latest singer-songwriter in a long line of Scots with Italian blood making a name for himself with his distinctive vocal tone, relatable lyrics, anthemic melodies and cheeky character.

PG Ciarletta headlines King Tut's in Glasgow on Friday, July 14. (Pic: The Luna Film Co)

Most Popular

His latest release is a real-life, anthemic, energetic and storytelling song and he can’t wait to perform it live at King Tut’s.

PG Ciarletta said: “I’m buzzing about the release of Until You Get Home, I think as an artist my work is best when it is positive and upbeat, and I love taking any subject/narrative and turning it into a song people can connect with and feel the positivity and energy from my work and feel happy.

"I feel this is what I do best and I am excited for the next phase of my music and the directions my songs are heading. I love full crowd anthemic singalongs, and I think this song is perfect for it whether it is a headline show or a festival, and cannot wait to play it at King Tut’s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new single was produced at the Castle of Doom Studios by Jamie Holmes and was co-written with Johnny Madden, Jamie Holmes and Nick Mercer.