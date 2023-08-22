They have built up a solid following on the back of a number of gigs in the Kingdom and further afield. Recent highlights include playing the main stage at Meadows Fest in Edinburgh; a four-date tour in the north of England; playing Foodies Fest dates in Glasgow and Edinburgh alongside Scouting for Girls and Callum Beattie; and a slot at the Pear Tree pub in Edinburgh as part of the Fringe Festival.

The Passing Sages are also familiar to local audiences with gigs at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge, and an appearance at Anstruther Harbour Festival this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new single, Dangerous, is released on September 1 which the band describe as “the thrill of taking a ‘leap of faith’ into a new romantic relationship.”

Their previous releases have garnered critical acclaim with Say What You Want achieving over 20,000 streams on Spotify and numerous airplays.