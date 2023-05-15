New single from Fifer singer Cody Feechan ahead of summer festival dates

Her single at that time State Of Confusion was getting notice too with airplay on various radios throughout the UK. Appearances included King Tuts, Barrowlands in Glasgow and the Riverside show on STV.

On the live stage Cody has played main stage at Gateways Festival, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Party at the Palace, Butefest and Killin Music Festival and has more lined up for this year such as the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in July plus Eilean Dorcha Festival on Benbecula in July and plays Glasgow Classic Grand tomorrow (Friday).

With new material being released over the summer months we should expect more dates to be announced and we can expect her new single to be released everywhere next Friday. Single have been good exposure for Cody as both her Breathe record and Free Falling reached number two in the iTunes Singer Songwriter chart with the former reaching the top of the Amazon Music best sellers.

The new single, Home, shows off her voice perfectly with no hiding place. A romantic ballad with powerful vocals it builds to a soaring anthem. She told us ‘the word Home can have a number of connotations and its meaning to different people can change over time.