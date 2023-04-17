New single from Passing Sages, plans for band to play Kirkcaldy Kings Live Lounge

Several artists were performing and, vocally, Holly Roseanna gave a quality performance within a short set. Speaking after the show she told me she loved the venue and had played in Kirkcaldy with her band The Passing Sages here at the time Breakout Festival was to happen.

Plans are advanced to have them back in town with the full band and with a new single this week plenty to shout about.The Passing Sages have been recording demos over the last year and this all adds to a back catalogue of music now available for them to perform.

The new single is Say What You Want and is a big powerful production with both Holly and Carrie Forgan’s vocals harmonising over a wall of sound. Holly wrote the lyrics, and the band formulated the music as it was recorded and mixed by Dominic Hardy at Gracenote Studios in Fife. The band are Nic Holson on guitars, Ian Clyne on bass, Sean Priestley on drums, Daniel Keay on keyboards and Carrie & Holly on vocals.

The Passing Sages

The new single though with its retro artwork and synth undertones is already getting airplay in Australia and here on the BBC, and shows the ambition of the band as they are in a competition from Hotvox to play the Isle Of Wight Festival under the New Blood banner.