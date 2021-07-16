New single from promising Fife singer-songwriter released this week

Written and performed all by herself, this follows a single from January, Can’t Stop Missing You which was a new progression from the young 18-year-old I first heard in the Kings Live Lounge at 9 Esplanade in Kirkcaldy a year earlier.

That had been her second single and through re-recordings, remixes and various leaked versions had a more hip-hop harder sound to it with an optional rap section built in.

The first time we heard her on record was pure acoustic on a single Don’t Be Shy and this was more like her solo acoustic shows, learning the techniques, playing covers in a bar, and sneaking in her own compositions which were screaming to get out.

Julia, Kinghorn based singer-songwriter

The new single though, out today, is a heavier vocal backed with her own harmonies but to a drum & bass backing but with still her own acoustic guitar ever present.

This is a new production of a song first recorded in its raw state some time ago at Fife College studios in Glenrothes. She has a great range and a unique voice that would lend itself to theatre as well as showcasing her song writing.

When we spoke this week, she said that many more new songs are waiting for development but with the way the business is at the moment only looking to just the next single scheduled for the autumn.

While the previous record was from Gracenote studios in Dunfermline and mastered by Pete Meyer the new release was formed over many overdub sessions at Sub Station in Rosyth and engineered by Michael Brennan who has worked with many Fife bands and toured the world with many others.

It was his sound system we used when I would host the lights switching and Christmas fireworks from the Town Square, he was mixing for Lights Out By Nine and still making the sounds work for Jesus And Mary Chain, The Cure, The Ramones, Snow Patrol and Primal Scream.

I had to ask her about her appearance on BBC TV The Voice when we all hoped she would do well, but it was not to be. After workshops in London, they recorded the show in Manchester with Sir Tom Jones. Olly Murs and Will.I.Am on the panel.

Julia plays King Tuts in Glasgow on August 9 as part of Summer Nights, and it has already sold out.

