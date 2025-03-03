New social singing group for fun and to inspire confidence moves into Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

The Dalgety Players pantomime this year was Puss In Boots and, as usual, had a great turn out every night at the Parish Church.

The musical director was Isobel Brown who put the band together, conducted from the front and even sang backing vocals. I caught up with her this week to see what new projects she has in store.

At the beginning of February she starred in a 60s revival show at Lochgelly Theatre as the Dynamo Divas, a three-piece vocal group based on the ladies from the musical, and movie, Mamma Mia.

Along with Heather Henderson and Morvern Fyffe they captivated the crowd with some hit anthems and a new dimension away from their Abba songbook. Isobel has been known too for the complete ABBA tribute with her occasional band ABBFAB.

Isobel Brown teaching and on stage with the Dynamo Divas at Lochgelly Theatre (pics: John Murray)

The costumes, harmonies and authenticity have helped them gain fans across Scotland for the party atmosphere. Versatility is key and she has been known for work in the covers band Suited & Booted. Their video for Best Christmas Ever in 2019 is a hilarious sketch with an original song and was a fund raiser for CHAS (Children’s Hospice).

This week Isobel - Izzy to her friends- opened a class for aspiring singers of all levels. The first meeting in Dalgety Bay Kabin last Sunday was oversubscribed and sold out after a post on social media. Called socialSING they plan to introduce singing in a group environment for all levels and experience to improve networking, boost confidence and have a good time.She now has planned sessions at the King’s in the Esplanade on Wednesday March 12 from 8:00-9:30pm. With enquiries coming in from all over Fife it looks like a daytime session may be planned sometime soon as well.