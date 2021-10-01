No Time To Die: Daniel Craig as James Bond

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Yes, ​Daniel Craig's final outing as ​007 opened 13 per cent​ up on ​2015's Spectre ​and has fuelled a resurgence of Bond-mania with No Time To Die currently showing in 772 cinemas, making it the biggest UK cinema release ever.

The film has also spawned a slew of research into Ian Fleming’s super spy. Want to know who was to ‘booziest’ or ‘baddest behaved’ Bond? Then, let’s start with their bar bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig as James Bond and Ana de Armas as Paloma

Over six decades, one constant remains, Bond loves a ​M​artini​ - ​shaken not stirred​.​ However, as an employee of ‘M16’​ his expenses are paid by UK taxpayers. With this in mind, personal finance experts Ocean Finance ​set out to ​uncover which Bond has rack​ed​ up the biggest bar tab​.

​Watching all 24 films, they found ​Roger Moore’s Bond​ spent ​£2,427​, Sean ​Connery’s £1,271​, ​Craig’s £798​, Pierce ​Brosnan’s £773​, Timothy ​Dalton’s £76​ and George Lazenby’s £56, although the latter two did just one film a piece. ​

Elsewhere, research by gaming consultants Casino Scores, worked out that ​​it costs £32.3 million to ‘be Bond’​ after they totalled the cost of ​his​ wardrobe, gadgets and vehicles.The cost of the wardrobe worn by Craig in his movies is £154,334.89, including the Tom Ford custom mother-of-pearl ​'JB' engraved ​cufflinks in Spectre, at £74,500, and a Giorgio Armani leather jacket worn in Casino Royale​,​ ​at £4,800.​With all his gadgets valued at £82,376.60​, ​the highest priced individual item​ is the Anderson Wheeler 500 Nitro Express Double Rifle seen​ ​in Skyfall, at £15,500.​The value of all his vehicles comes to £32.1 million, the Agusta Westland AW101 Helicopter in Skyfall costing a whopping £21,000,000, and don’t forget the Pruva Regina yacht at £8,400,000 or the signature Aston Martin DB10​ from Spectre at​ £1,400,000. ​​

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig as James Bond

Ladies man or love rat? ​That's the question Fluttr Dating analysed to discover which 007 is the worst behaved. ​​

Moore​'s incarnation proves the least faithful secret agent, climbing into bed with a woman once every 46 minutes 37 seconds, when averaged across his films. ​He ​also bed​s​ the most women​, ​19 in seven movies​.

Second is Lazenby, despite only appearing in one film, his Bond has sex with a different partner, three in all, every 47 minutes 20 seconds. Connery is​ ​third, sleeping with a Bond girl every 54 minutes, ​that's​ 13 lovers​. He’s followed by Brosnan’s with nine sexual partners​, one​ every 56 minutes 20 seconds. Dalton’s four happen every 66 minutes​, while Craig’s six​, make ​one every 90 minutes 10 seconds. You can see the times are changing.As for the ​baddest behaved Bond​, Craig's Bond ​claims that title with the blond 007 misbehaving every ​one​ minute and 40 seconds across his ​first ​four films. Second, Brosnan​'s 007​ commit​s a bad deed every ​three​ minutes and 34 seconds, while third, Moore’s, bad behaviour occurs every ​four​ minutes and 45 seconds. For original Bond, Connery​, it’s every ​five minutes ​21 ​seconds​.

Looking ahead, a final release just dropped revealing ​Rege-Jean Page ​is the popular choice ​to take over from Craig after bookmaker William Hill ​made the 31-year-old Londoner 5/2​ favourite to be the next 007.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.