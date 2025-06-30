It ‘could’ be good news for those still longing for Oasis reunion tickets days before their first show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oasis fans who missed out on reunion tickets might want to keep an eye on their emails this week.

The group have announced on social media that a select number of tickets ‘could’ be on sale ‘over the coming days.’

The new comes ahead of the band’s first reunion show later this week at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Oasis have taken to social media to indicate that there ‘could’ be tickets available for their upcoming reunion shows, kicking off this Friday in Cardiff (June 4 2025.)

Oasis fans might want to keep an eye on their inboxes, as the band reveal there ‘could’ be more tickets. | Getty Images

The reunion shows, considered one of the hottest tickets this summer, saw 10 million fans from across the world all vie for the 1.4 million tickets on sale through Ticketmaster, leading to criticisms about the sales process and the controversy surrounding ‘dynamic pricing,’ with some tickets costing almost double the face value of the tickets initially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that still hasn’t stopped some fans from looking at alternative methods to pick up tickets to the vaunted reunion, and now having taken to their Instagram account, the band have announced that more tickets may be available “over the coming days.”

The band’s post revealed that promoters behind the shows "may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets" and that fans have been told to keep an eye on their inbox once final checks have been undertaken.

The post on X (formerly Twitter) invited “Oasismynet member(s)” to “keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address” and to “please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information.”

The news comes weeks after details were revealed how fans can get ‘front row seats’ to see the band performing this year, by virtue of an application system and on a first come-first served basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will you be rolling the dice in an attempt to get those last-minute Oasis tickets if they go on sale? Let us know your thoughts about the chance to see the band’s reunion at this late juncture by leaving a comment down below.