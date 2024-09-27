Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker: how to see legendary 1990s bands in Fife

Ocean Colour Scene are heading to Fife for a gig next year (Pic: Submitted)

Iconic 1990s indie rock group Ocean Colour Scene are heading to Fife for a live gig.

The band take to the stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on Saturday, April 19, supported by Britpop favourites Kula Shaker.

Ocean Colour Scene’s rip-roaring live shows have long been one of the most extraordinary sights in modern rock - communal outpourings of hope and joy that boast the most life-affirming sing-a-longs you’ll ever hear.

The band remains one of the most successful -and most loved- of the modern era. They scored three top five albums including 1996’s Moseley Shoals, plus Marchin’ Already and One From The Modern, and a run of nine successive top 20 single’s including the immortal ‘The Riverboat Song. In total, they logged 17 top 40 singles and six top ten singles.

Kula Shaker’s psychedelic rock catapulted them to commercial success with top ten hits such as ‘Hush’ & ‘Tattva’ in the ‘90s. After an extended hiatus, the band released an album in 2022 and then their seventh album ‘Natural Magik’ in 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 4 via Ticketmaster, the Alhambra Box Office on (01383) 733666 or in person on their Kingsgate Box Office.