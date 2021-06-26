Online artistic residency sparks new material from Fife singer-songwriter

The project, hosted by culture charity OnFife was one of three residencies that sought to encourage people take part in creative ventures despite the pandemic.

Its aim, said David, was to help brighten the lives of people whose ability to get out and socialise has been significantly hampered by Covid restrictions.

What emerged during the four-week process was a series of songs that capture not just compelling life stories but the wisdom and insights that these have produced.

David Latto , one of OnFife's artists in residence

The focus has not so much been on the biographical details of people’s lives – interesting as these are – but the deeper themes that emerged during the conversations.

Now a concert next month will feature songs inspired by local foodbank volunteer Thelma Duncan, globetrotting cabinet-maker Danny Arnott, wandering minstrel Tam ‘The Hat’ Frame and 93-year-old Margaret Lawrence, who taught in the Deep South.

David added: “The project made me realise how so often we’re missing that vital connection to the oldest members of our community, who have all this wisdom they can give to people.

“It’s something that’s maybe not appreciated in society in the way it should be.”

Tickets for the concert on Tuesday 6 July at 7pm are free and can be booked online.

The songs can also be downloaded for £5 with the proceeds going to Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Care and Share Companionship.

More at https://bit.ly/31Ztnc6

