Alison is guest organist at the Old Kirk this Saturday (November 27) at noon.

Her programme ranges from Bach and Mendelssohn to Yon and Pierne. The recital will be followed by a snack lunch at 1pm. Entry is by donation (Minimum of £5).

Meanwhile, international storyteller Rowan Morrison will be telling the story of weather witches who sold the wind to Superstitious Seafarers at a session on Monday from 1.00-2.00pm. Rowan is coming to the Old Kirk at the suggestion of Rosemary Richey’s class at Fife College.

The class are inviting locals to join them for this event. The storytelling is free but donations are welcome at the door towards the restoration of the 15th century tower where Alison Dick was held – On 19th November 19, 1633, Alison and her husband William Coke were executed for the crime of witchcraft in Kirkcaldy.

