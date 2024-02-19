The competitors in the final of the Young Musician class along with the Adjudicators. Back row, from left: Steven Cowling, Adjudicator; Jack Kitchen – vocal, Kirkcaldy; Tara McGhie – saxophone, Wormit; Daniel Armstrong – cello, Blebo Craigs; Karol Fitzpatrick, Adjudicator. Front row, from left: Bethany Anna Woodburn – piano, Dunfermline; Libby Hamilton – tuba, Kirkcaldy; Alex Harrower – electric guitar, Kirkcaldy; Emma Roberts – percussion, Kinghorn.

The annual event ran from January 30 to February 9 with events in both Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy.

Organisers have once again hailed the event a huge success, providing music makers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to come together and celebrate music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Wilson, chairman of the festival, said: “During the first week, in Dunfermline at the Vine Conference Centre, performances were given by school students of all ages from P1 to S6, showing off their well-rehearsed work and providing a great variety of music making. Audiences and adjudicators alike were thrilled and excited by the singing and playing."

Most Popular

The focus and locus then moved to Kirkcaldy towards the end of the first week with several days of music at St Bryce Kirk and a whole week at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Mr Wilson continued: “Of course, all visitors to the theatre were eager to witness the building’s refurbishment and were not at all disappointed by what they saw and heard.

“There were many solo instrumental and vocal performances from all ages. A continuing major feature of the Festival is the community element: this year 13 adult choirs, nine large ensembles and seven smaller ones over four evenings proving that music encompasses all and is a vital part of life for so many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As in Dunfermline, primary and secondary schools brought their well-rehearsed music to Kirkcaldy to perform to audiences of parents/carers, friends and interested members of the community.”

The festival’s second week drew to a close with the annual reception for Festival Friends and the Young Musician (21 and under) Final on the evening of Friday, February 9.

The competitors in the final were the winners of the Open solo instrumental and Young Singer classes.

Mr Wilson said: “Adjudicators Karol Fitzpatrick and Steven Cowling praised the young musicians and commented on the extremely high standard of performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The winner of the 2024 Fife Festival of Music Young Musician class, presented with the Glen More Trophy, was electric guitarist Alex Harrower from Kirkcaldy, an S6 student at Viewforth High School.