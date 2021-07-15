Outdoor summer theatre programme for Fife town

All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre bring The Swings to St Andrews as part of a summer of outdoor theatre in the town. (Pic: Suzanne Heffron)

Since closing to the public on March 14 last year, the theatre has delivered a vibrant online programme with watchlists, performance on screen, workshops, public engagement and even gentle exercise videos.

But now the team have revealed a programme of live performance outdoors to move, delight and entertain audiences hungry for live experiences.

Kally Lloyd-Jones, Byre Joint Director, said: “While the Byre team are fortunate to have come through this extraordinary time thanks to the continuing support of the University of St Andrews and additional funding from Creative Scotland’s Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund, we have sorely missed doing what we do – bringing together artists and audiences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So we are really delighted to finally be able to stage live performances in three beautiful locations in St Andrews and enjoy being able to experience them together.”

The programme has a focus on Scottish artists, and the first performance is set to take place on Friday, July 16.

Outdoor locations being used include the Arts Building Lawn on The Scores, St Andrews Botanic Gardens and the town’s band stand.

There’s something for everyone in the programme, which kicks off with Edinburgh-based All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre’s 5-metre-high swing set on the lawn of the Arts Building.

The Swings is part breathtaking aerial duet and part installation, with an opportunity for the audience to have a swing themselves between performances while listening to a sound installation of memories evoked from childhood swinging.

Other highlights include dancing unicorns with a Unicorn Dance Party and the inimitable Mischief La Bas, who established themselves with a two year nightclub residency at The Arches in Glasgow.

There will be pop-up Hip-Hop with Room 2 Manoeuvre’s City Breakz and Scottish Opera will bring pop-up opera to St Andrews Bandstand.

There’s also the chance to enjoy a creative, structured community walk with Dawn Hartley and Quee MacArthur, as well as discovering Elisabeth Schilling’s Invisible Dances one day, somewhere in St Andrews town centre.

For full programme listings, venues and prices, or to book tickets visit byretheatre.com

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.