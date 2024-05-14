Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife festival has unveiled its 2024 line-up and details of early bird tickets.

Outwith Festival takes place at venues across Dunfermline city centre from September 4-8, and features a day-long music event as well as visual art, film, theatre, comedy, design and more.

The music offering is headed by Kathryn Joseph followed by Beautiful South singer Rianne Downey - and, following in the footsteps of last year’s Joy Formidable is another Welsh headliner with four members of Super Furry Animals emerging as Das Koolies.

This year also sees the long-awaited return of Dunfermline indie legends Beatnic Prestige alongside other local acts and talented band, The New Shade.

The line up includes Bemz, Nati, Das Koolies, Rianne Downey, KAthryn Joseph and Lomond Campbell (Credits: Mark Bevan)

Outwith’s all day music event will feature no fewer than 35 acts performing in seven venues, and fans can pick who they want to see with one ticket - and discount early bird tickets go on sale from 10:00am Friday at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/outwith-festival-music-all-dayer-tickets-890243962657?aff=oddtdtcreator

Critically acclaimed Kathryn Joseph was the winner of the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year in 2015, beating Paulo Nutini and Young Fathers to the top prize. Her album, Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled drew comparisons with PJ Harvey’s White Chalk and Joanna Newsom’s The Milk Eyed Mender.

In April 2022, she unveiled a new album, “For You Who Are The Wronged” which clocked up a four-star review in The Scotsman and a shortlisting for that year’s SAY Award. In January 2024, a five-track EP was released featuring reworkings of songs from “For you who are the wronged” by producer and collaborator Lomond Campbell who will be performing with her.

Campbell is a BAFTA winning songwriter and Scottish Album of the Year Award shortlister – with regular plays on many BBC networks.

Rianne Downey joined Paul Heaton of the Beautiful South and Housemartins on the stage of last year’s TRNSMT. Since then the Bellshill singer, Downey is now singing with the Beautiful South.

Also on the line-up is Nati (Dreddd), whose social media hit nearly two million followers as well as supporting Tidelines, Newton Faulkner and Simply Red.

Bemz, aka Jubemi Iyiku is proving that rap’s cultural reach stretches way beyond London. Based in Glasgow, he dabbles in and out of different styles from old school hip hop to drill to grime. After previously scoring support slots with The Snuts and being nominated for Scottish Album of the Year, he was selected to perform at the BBC Introducing Scottish Artist of the Year.

Moving from rap to melodic pop with The Eves who have had airtime on Radio Scotland, BBC Introducing and Radio 2. The Scottish pop duo, Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour have toured extensively with Skerryvore and supported Belinda Carlisle and Sister Sledge. One of their hit songs, Brand New Day even made it on to an episode of the Kardashians.