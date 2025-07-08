A leading festival in Fife has unveiled its headline band.

Arab Strap will round off Outwith Festival's 2025 music all-dayer which takes place at the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline on Saturday, September 6

The Falkirk duo top a bill which also includes acclaimed indie icons, The Twilight Sad, who will be performing a special stripped-back set, and a host of bands and singers.

The music event forms part of the Outwith festival which runs for five days from September 3-7 at a number of venues in the city. It covers everything from art and design to film, literature, and theatre events. This is its seventh year, and the music day brings all the bands together under one roof.

Arab Strap will headline the 2025 Outwith Festival music all-dayer (Pic: Kat Gollock)

Arab Strap’s Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton, will bring their brutally honest, personal songs about sex, drugs and the digital age to the stage of the Glen Pavilion where they share a bill which also includes Glasgow singer songwriter, Siobhan Wilson, who cites Nina Simone, John Martyn and Perfume Genius as her influences, and Fife band Sergeant who are returning for some unfinished business after a 15-year hiatus, having previously supported the likes of Oasis, Supergrass, The Fratellis and Courteeners.

Also on the line-up is Glasgow-based Haiver - the five-piece indie rock band is fronted by former Frightened Rabbit guitarist Billy Kennedy - plus Dundonian glam rocker Connor Liam Byrne, psych-pop trio Gulp, which features Super Furry Animals' Guto Pryce, alt-punk duo The Twistettes, and Edinburgh-based indie group, The Super Moons.

There is also The Froob, an all-female, three-piece punk band,, Robyn Smith, Lori J, James Low, The Joshua Hotel, Quiet Years, Abigail Pryde, Dovv, Nick Shane and the Bucky Bombs.

As well as music acts performing across two stages, indoor and outside, the Dunfermline City Artisan Market will add to the festival buzz, bringing a fantastic variety of stalls and food vendors.

The Outwith programme is co-ordinated by a dedicated group of volunteers, the award-winning festival offers a vibrant programme of art and design, music, film, literature, and theatre events.

On Sunday, September 7, leading Instagram interior stars will come together at the Carnegie Hall to share their inspiration and top tips on dopamine design including country style décor, how to source and style vintage and foraged gems to how to create and grow an interior Instagram account .

With the event featuring a range of houses, from a refurbished former council house to a Victorian town house, there is something for everyone and every budget.

Outwith Festival interiors lead, Neneh Rowa-Dewar said: “Last year, we tested the water with our first interiors programme and all our events sold out. This year, we are very excited to offer real-life interior tips on how to create specific styles plus budget friendly advice on how to style vintage gems from charity shops and foraged flowers and branches.

“There really will be something for everyone! The interior Instagram community is one of the friendliest and most creative group of people so we are pleased to also offer everyone the chance to connect with the presenters and each other in Tiffany’s bar afterwards. Our aim is for our event to be an inspiring, creative and social event for everyone interested in creating a unique and happy home”