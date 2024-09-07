Outwith Festival, Big Country review: a city’s enduring love for the music of Stuart Adamson

PJ Molloys was packed. There were folk on the stairs, and a bunch of us at the top of them watching the gig on the big screen, occasionally hunkering down to view the band in letterbox dimensions.

It was always going to be a full house for Big Country’s return to their home city which retains a deep love for their music and its founder, the late, much missed Stuart Adamson.

The gig dovetailed with the band’s tour to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of their Steeltown album - considered by many to be their finest. They’ll remain on the road until Christmas with a homecoming Scottish finale at the Glen Pavilion, the venue where they played their first ever gig back in 1982.

Big Country on stage at PJ Molloys (Pic: Cath Ruane)

It also feels fitting that the band should be part of this year’s Outwith Festival which celebrates live music with an entire day of 35 bands playing across seven venues, all for the price of one wristband. You get the feeling Stuart would have loved it.

PJ Molloys, the Kinema, the Pavilion, the Alhambra, Big Country have played them all over their decades on the road. Former frontman Mike Peters wrote of stepping out on stage with them in Fife: “The Dunfermline people welcomed us as returning sons and why not, despite having a Welsh singer now, this band will always and forever be a Dunfermline band.”

“It’s Big Country, it’s Stuart” said one at the gig last night - it really is that simple, and that also perfectly summed up the ties that bind the band at the city, and always will.

For me, a quartet of songs late in the set - Chance, In A Big Country, Wonderland and Fields Of Fire summed up the night as the band and crowd became one. They knew every word, and belted out the choruses, making this one cracking, hot, sweaty gig. Just how live music should be.

The day before, I came across the bench in Stuart’s memory in the most tranquil setting in Pittencrieff Park. Paid for and erected by fans, its spars are inscribed with his own, beautiful, poignant words, and you can sit and see the Pavilion where his journey with the band began.

“Most bands start in small rooms in the back of pubs or some such, but Big Country was born in a room full of grandeur,” wrote Peters.

They might well have been, but Adamson’s songs - from soaring anthems to reflective ballads - were full of warmth, heart and soul. So many have stood the test of time, and still spark crowds into full voice. They will do for years to come.