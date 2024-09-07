Outwith Festival: one wristband to see 35 bands in seven venues in Fife festival

Outwith Festival is set for a day of live music with bands playing across seven venues on Saturday (September 7) - and one wristband is all you need to see them all.

The day is one of the main parts of the five-day festival in Dunfermline which has included everything from poetry and workshops to special appearances by city legends Barbara Dickson and Big Country.

Wristbands can be bought on line from https://outwithfestival.co.uk/?_event_day=saturday and collected at the Outwith Box Office which is at The Brasshouse Carnegie Drive.I opens at 12.30pm.

Critically acclaimed Kathryn Joseph was the winner of the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year in 2015, beating Paulo Nutini and Young Fathers to the top prize. Her album, Bones You Have Thrown Me And Blood I’ve Spilled drew comparisons with PJ Harvey’s White Chalk and Joanna Newsom’s The Milk Eyed Mender.

Das Koolies,

In April 2022, she unveiled a new album, “For You Who Are The Wronged” which clocked up a four-star review in The Scotsman and a shortlisting for that year’s SAY Award. In January 2024, a five-track EP was released featuring reworkings of songs from “For you who are the wronged” by producer and collaborator Lomond Campbell who will be performing with her.

Also on the line-up is Nati (Dreddd), whose social media hit nearly two million followers as well as supporting Tidelines, Newton Faulkner and Simply Red.

Radio 6 favourites, Indie folk girl band, The Deep Blue are playing Glastonbury this year before heading to Outwith - this Manchester band will appeal to fans of Haim and Boy Genius.

All the venues are easily accessible across the city centre, and this is what you can see at each one.

PJ Molloys: 4:00-4;30 The New Shade; 5:00-5:30 Jetski; 7:00-7:30 Crayling; 8:8:30- Beatnic Prestige; 10:15-11:15 Nati

British Legion: 4:30-5:00 Sex On TV: 5:30-6:00 Sunstinger; 6:30-7:00 Foreign Fox; 7:30-8:00 Kirsten Adamson; 8:45-10:00 Das Koolies

The Dugg House:

4:445-5:15 Low Tide; 5:30-6:00 Too Red; 6:30-7:00 Tonto; 7:30-8:00 Root System; 8:30-9:00 The Froobz

The Monarch:

5:15-5:45 Dovv; 6:15-6:45 Nero Da Zero; 7:15-7:45 Megan Black; 8:15-8:45 Mosaics; 9:15-9:45 Stay For Tomorrow.

Fire Station Creative:

5:30-6:00 Grace Hannah; 6:30-7:00 The Eves; 7:30-8:0 Dara Dubh; 8:30-9:00 Khola; 9:30-10:00 Niamh Corkey; 10:30-11:30 Davey Horne.

Brasshouse: 5:45-6:15 The Castros; 6:45-7:15 The Deep Blue; 7:45-8:15 Day Sleeper; 8:45-9:15 Callum Easter; 9:45-10:15 Leif Coffield; 10:45-11:45 Kathryn Joseph/Lomond Cambpell.

Coady’s

7:00-7:30 Culann; 8:00-8:30 Steven Thomas; 9:00-9:30 We Are Delta; 10:00-10:45 T-A