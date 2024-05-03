Paloma Faith, Alhambra Theatre: two compelling sets in one amazing show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Her sold out show at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline - her very first in Fife - was simply joyous from its monochrome first half to a second set that was a riot of colour and noise, and fizzed with energy.

Faith’s new album, The Glorification Of Sadness, is as personal as it gets as she charts the break-up of her marriage, and the raw pain she has gone through, “There is nothing more human than failure” she sings, while celebrating all that is precious about life and celebrating finding your way back, wherever, and however long that journey may take you.

On a black stage with little more than white lighting, she showcased over a dozen songs from it - from a stunning opener How You Leave a Man, to Say My Name, and a powerful Already Broken which saw her vocals soar. In between she chatted with great open-ness about her life. She has the natural stage presence of any comedian - her humour chimed perfectly with an audience that simply adored her.

Paloma Faith on stager at the Alhambra Theatre (Pic: Calum Buchan)

Part one ended with Faith heading into the pit to meet her fans and pose for selfies as she sang her way to the door that leads to the dressing-room, before returning 25 minutes for a second set which was simply packed with hit after hit after hit, all bathed in glorious colour - the stage setting was simply perfect.

Stone Cold Sober got things underway, and Faith didn’t let up until closing with a sublime Only Love Can Hurt Like This for which she got the audience to light up the theatre with their mobile phones. A special moment to wrap a special concert - one she declared to be the best of her tour.