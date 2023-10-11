Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The singer is coming to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline next May as part of a UK to promote her next album. She is on stage at the Dunfermline venue on Thursday, May 2. Her only other Scottish date is at the Armadillo in Glasgow, on Tuesday April 30. Tickets go on general sale from Friday, October 20, and are likely to be snapped up straight away.

It’s another feather in the cap of the Alhambra which has previously welcomed major stars and bands including Kasabian, Snow Patrol and the Kaiser Chiefs, and was due to host two informal, sold out shows by Lewis Capaldi until the singer cancelled his schedule to concentrate on his mental health.

Faith’s album, The Glorification of Sadness, is due for release in February. Pre-orders before October 17 from the singer’s official store will secure access to the pre-sale for the tour.

Paloma Faith has announced two Scottish dates including one in Fife (Pic: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions & Prime Video)

