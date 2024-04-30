Paloma Faith set for sold out gig at Alhambra Theatre as her 2024 tour gets back on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The singer is at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Thursday (May 2) as part of a UK to promote her next album. It is one of two Scottish dates announced today. It goes ahead after the singer recovered from a bout of laryngitis which forced her to cancel some shows down south.

Tickets for the gig quickly sold out with fans eager to hear her hits plus tracks from her recently released sixth album, The Glorification of Sadness.

She trailed it with the single ‘How You Leave A Man’, which was billed as confident, empowering and compelling from beginning to end. The single was about finding the confidence to walk away from a relationship and being empowered with your own happiness.