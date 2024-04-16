Paul Weller, Alhambra Theatre: the perfect gig in the perfect venue from an iconic figure
As concerts go, this was utterly superb. A flawless set list delivered by a band at the top of its game, and fronted by one of the most iconic figures in music.
Weller chats little, preferring to power through a near two hour set which more than celebrates four decades of music, from The Jam to the Style Council, and on through a 30-year solo career, but this was no greatest hits set - it was much, much more than that.
For lifelong fans it was the complete deal,with numbers carefully curated from across his career, and for those who wanted to hear the classics, well it really didn’t get any more joyful than hearing That’s Entertainment, Start or Shout To The Top. If anything, the 2024 versions sounded better - more rounded thanks to his outstanding group, and the smile across Weller’s face suggested he had as much playing them as we did singing every word. The handful of songs culled from his forthcoming album fit perfectly into the set, none more so than Jumble Queen which he wrote with Liam Gallagher
At 66, he looks as cool as ever and sounds better than ever. To hear him deliver such classics, with such power and presence, is a genuine thrill.
He dedicates Rockets to his old pal, the late and much missed Stuart Adamson, one of our own, and flits between guitar and keyboards, leaving his band to introduce some of the numbers. This is a glorious collective at work - true masters of their craft.
It was impossible not to look up to the balcony to see the looks of sheer joy that spread across faces as they rose as one at the instantly recognisable opening notes of A Town Called Malice and belted out every single word as they were transported back to 1982.
Moments like this are special, and Weller delivered memories that will last a lifetime for those who were there. The perfect gig in the perfect venue.
