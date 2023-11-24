Paul Weller is coming to Fife for a gig as part of his 2024 UK tour - and tickets are about to go on sale.

The legendary singer will be on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on April 15. It takes place before his big gig at Edinburgh Castle next summer. Tickets priced at £49.50 go on general sale from 10:00am on Friday, December 1 from venue box office on 01383 733666 or via Ticketmaster – www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Weller has enjoyed huge critical and commercial success across his solo career after establishing himself as the leader of The Jam and then the style Council.