Paul Weller announces 2024 Fife gig – this is when tickets go on sale
The legendary singer will be on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on April 15. It takes place before his big gig at Edinburgh Castle next summer. Tickets priced at £49.50 go on general sale from 10:00am on Friday, December 1 from venue box office on 01383 733666 or via Ticketmaster – www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Weller has enjoyed huge critical and commercial success across his solo career after establishing himself as the leader of The Jam and then the style Council.
His gig at the Alhambra will easily be one of the biggest the venue has ever hosted - it has previously welcomed Kasabian, Snow Patrol and the Kaiser Chiefs among many other big names.