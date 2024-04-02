Paul Weller names his personal choice of support act for his sold out Fife gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That all changes with Paul Weller adding a date in Dunfermline Alhambra in two weeks time on April 15. For all live dates until April 24, Paul has invited new band Barbara to join him on all dates which are now sold out.

This is a long tour and brings Paul back to Scotland in October with a show at the Caird Hall Dundee and two shows at Glasgow Barrowland. Achieving huge success and a Mod following with his first band The Jam he quit in 1982 to form the more jazz based Style Council with a completely new line-up. Since 1990 he has performed as a solo artist winning four BRIT Awards along the way. His new album 66 is due out in May.

His personal choice of support are called Barbara. They are two brothers Henry and John Tydeman from Brighton and to coincide they have released a new single, Mein Fraulein.

Paul Weller has chosen Barbara to be his support act for his forthcoming Scottish gigs (Weller pic by Lisa Ferguson)

Very much a live act they were also asked by Neil Hannon to support The Divine Comedy on their tour and also 14 dates supporting Haircut One Hundred.

They chose the name Barbara as it evokes thoughts of the 1970s, very nostalgic then although the boys are too young to remember those times.

Their looks are very 70s with tank tops, flares and big collars and that reflects on all their music, very typical of those times. Fans have likened them to bands like The Kinks and Sparks who oddly enough were formed by two brothers as well and for me I hear shades of the Alessi Brothers in there.

