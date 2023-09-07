Paul Young marks 40th anniversary of No Parlez hit album with Fife theatre gig
The singer is celebrating four decades in the music business with a new album and memoir, and a major tour entitled ‘Behind The Lens’
The singer is at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday, September 22. Ticket info is at www.alhambradunfermline.com
Young shot to fame with his debut album No Parlez which yielded the classic hit single - a cover of a Marvin Gaye song - as well as Love Of The Common People, and Come Back And Stay.
Young then scored a massive hit with a cover if Hall & Oates’ Every Time You Go Away which he performed at Live Aid. In the 1990s he formed Los Pacaminos and continued to tour with them. His tour includes the opportunity of a meet and greet with the star.
Paul said: “I’m so excited about this tour and I can’t wait to take fans Behind The Lens.”