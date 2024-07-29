Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week’s Fife Free Press’ Retro feature featured an advert for the Dutch Mill on Forth Avenue - and it reminded me of the great times we had as resident disco there.

It was July 1977 when we debuted upstairs for the first time in what was a custom-built licenced restaurant and bar of some repute. Situated in what is now a supermarket car park, it was adjacent to the Oriel Training Centre, Laidlaw’s garage and Briggs engineering works, all convenient for Kirkcaldy railway station.

I had been freelancing as a DJ with Frankie Paul from Glenrothes and deputising for Gordon Hamilton at Rock In The Forth at the Forth Motel in Dysart when my two student associates, Steve Anderson from Methil and Danny Auchterlonie from Chapel Hill, decided we could have a rock disco playing the music we liked along with the dance hits of the day - and so approached the management, Norman Roscoe and Tony Blankenstein, to pitch an idea for a Thursday night.

We had to convince them we could do it with our ‘experience’ and with no funds we built most of the speakers and twin record decks from engineer Danny’s design and invested in separate Fal amplifiers so we could split the sound for authenticity. We called ourselves Freeway Stereo Disco as most of the other mobiles in Fife used just one mobile amp.

The Dutch Mill DJs - John Murray, Steve Anderson, Daniel Auchterlonie (Pic: John Murray)

With spotlights we made ourselves - basically lamps and holders tethered to a pole - I had to remove the front seat from my 1965 Austin Mini to move just one bass bin. We were paid £15 per night, which we invested back into funding better kit and soon crowds were queuing round the block for the 7:00pm opening.

The first record bought and played for our July 1977 debut was I Feel Love by Donna Summer which was one of the first dance records to score a number one. We would later expand to four nights a week and do private parties and weddings on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and would bring in Radio Forth Roadshow or bands for sold out nights like Pallas, The Soft Boys, Skeets Boliver (with Michael Marra) and in December 1978, a fledgling Simple Minds.