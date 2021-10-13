Krystian (known as Krys) is playing at noon in the Old Kirk’s "Celebrating Live Music" organ recital series.

He will play for an hour, followed by light lunch refreshments.

His musical programme includes Bach, Pachelbel , Schubert and Purcell. Entry is by donation with a minimum of £5 required.

Rosemary Potter, chairwoman of the Old Kirk Trust, said: “Our 775th anniversary organ recital series in 2019/20 was so popular that we extended it to December 2020 - only for it to be halted in its tracks, unfinished, by lockdown mid-March

“So now we have started recitals again in a "Celebrating Live Music" series!”

Krys, who has performed in the Old Kirk before, is now working as a carer in a residential home.

Born in Poland, he studied at the Conservatoire there and has a special interest in early organ music and harpsichords.

Rosemary continued: “He can play both of these and as part of our Tower Restoration Project is going to use his expertise to restring and repair two harpsichords in the Old Kirk.

"We hope he will involve some young musical volunteers to help him and in return he will teach them to play the instrument in a future concert in the Kirk.”

Any young person interested in finding out more about volunteering should contact the Old Kirk for more details – telephone 07847 324084.

