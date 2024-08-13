Popular fundraising gig Rock the Rovers is back to celebrate 30th anniversary of Coca Cola Cup Final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lang Toun will Rock the Rovers later this month when the popular fundraising gig returns for 2024.

This year’s musical extravaganza, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the club’s 1994 Coca Cola Cup Final, is set to take place at Styx in the town’s Victoria Road on Sunday, August 25.

The fundraiser, which is back for its 17th year, has raised thousands of pounds for good causes over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the Coca Cola Cup Final anniversary, as well as performances from local bands and musicians, they’ll be showing the legendary match all day on repeat on the screens.

Charles Wood & Albo are set to play at Rock the Rovers again this year. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Eight acts are on the bill for the day and they are looking forward to entertaining the crowds once again in a bid to help raise as much money as possible for some good causes.

The charities set to receive a share of the money from the day, alongside Raith Rovers FC, are the Cookie Jar Foundation, Trust in Fife, Crohn’s and Colitis UK and Scottish Disability Golf and Curling.

Last year’s event raised over £3000 for charity and organisers hope people will turn out in support for the bands and the charities again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music lovers and Rovers fans are more than welcome to enjoy the afternoon and evening of great local musical talent.

The bands lined up to play this year are 3’s a Crowd; The Columbos, Steph Gilmour, Charles Wood and Albo, Slipstream, Gavin Patrick, State of Emergency and David and Marrakesh.

Having started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the football club, Rock the Rovers has donated thousands of pounds to the team, as well as many good causes and charities over the years.

Tickets for Rock the Rovers, priced £10, are on sale now from Styx online or at the venue itself. They will also be available on the door on the day.

Doors open at noon with the first act on stage at 1pm.

Retro Raith shirts are welcome.