£50,000 funding boost for major festivals in Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:29 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 07:31 BST

Four major events in Fife have received funding to the tune of over £50,000.

East Neuk Festival, Pittenweem Arts Festival, the McRae Rally Challenge at Knockhill, and The Robert the Bruce Festival in Dunfermline got the cash from VisitScotland through the latest round of its EventScotland national events programme.

The events are part of 23 events across 11 local authorities to benefit from a share of £265,502.

Rob Dickson, Director of Industry and Events at VisitScotland, said: “Events play an important role in growing the value of Scotland’s visitor economy. As a year-round destination, having a diverse and vibrant portfolio of events taking place across the country ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy when visiting, whether it’s from the UK or overseas. ”  

Logo of Pittenweem Arts Festival (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
Svend McEwan-Brown, director of East Neuk Festival said: This is a milestone year for us, and the quality of our 2025 programme is a true reflection of our success.

“Some of the world’s leading musicians travel to this corner of Fife, just to play at the East Neuk Festival and we hope that this year, more audiences than ever will come from far and wide to join them. We are very grateful to EventScotland for this additional support which will enable us to add two more events to this year’s programme, reach new audiences, and treat our loyal supporters to a festival that far surpasses anything we have done before.”

Julie Arbuthnott, chair of Pittenweem Arts Festival, added: “The additional events that run alongside the artwork really enhance the unique experience that the Festival provides. It's a brilliant way to really develop community connections through creativity. We are absolutely delighted that we are supported by EventScotland this year.”

