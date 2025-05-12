Puddles Pity Party: rare Fife return for extraordinary America’s Got Talent star

Puddles Pity Party (Pic: Emily Butler Photography)

The extraordinary performer Puddles Pity Party returns to Fife this month for a one off show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have seldom seen quite a reaction as when a giant costumed clown took to the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe back in August 2015.

A giant of a character, he dominated the stage and when he sang, it was nothing short of a sensation. Fast forward to him taking the US by storm on America’s Got Talent then returning to the AGT Champions Show, along the way he featured in the Grammy tribute to Paul Simon, a residency at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and winning an Olivier Award for La Soiree’s Southbank show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His YouTube subscribers now exceed 820,000 with 300 million views with his interpretations of David Bowie’s Space Oddity or Black Sabbath’s Crazy Train.

Simon Cowell said “fantastically brilliant...originality at its best”, and former Python Eric Idle said: “what a voice he has. Brilliant man. Love him.”

His celebrity fans include Jack Black, the band Cheap Trick, and Penn Jillette and the reviews across America have been universally outstanding.

The next time I encountered Puddles was for his only Scottish date which was bravely held at The King’s Kirkcaldy. This tiny venue sold out immediately even at the highest ticket price that venue had ever dared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But talent does not come cheap and the audience there were blown away with his interactions and unexpected quality of the voice and vocal arrangements. Another rare chance to see Puddles, and in a larger venue comes this month at Rothes Halls Glenrothes on May 16, for the next chapter. Tickets from the venue or onfife.com.