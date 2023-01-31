It became fashionable in certain circles and not embraced by mainstream which made the fans even more of a movement and anti-establishment.

In this area very few musicians would dominate even although several local hotels would try live music or discos.

No band hit the national headlines though like The Sex Pistols. From Anarchy In the UK and Pretty Vacant to Holiday In The Sun and My Way, we treasured them all within that short period.

Punk legend Glen Matlock (Pic: Danny Clifford)

God Save The Queen perhaps the most iconic was co-written by Glen Matlock who would carve a decent career in Rich Kids with Midge Ure, collaborating with Iggy Pop and Primal Scream and playing live with the reformed Small Faces.

He made several solo albums along the way like Born Running in 2010 and most notably Good To Go from 2018 featuring Earl Slick and Big Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats. Glen is now playing bass with Blondie on tour and set to join them on their new album. Meanwhile his own new album was announced this week called Consequences Coming, available to pre-order in time for an April release.

A new single and video was rush released this week though which acts as a taster. Head On A Stick is a well-produced guitar led rocker with Glen on vocals and the video was filmed in one day during a break in the Blondie UK tour.

There are 13 new songs on this album and highlight Glen’s dismay at the government on a variety of subjects like Brexit in the UK and Trump in the US. Recorded in the last 18 months with hand picked seasoned musicians there is ‘no where to run’ on Magic Carpet Ride and ‘no time for holding back’ on This Ship while a new arrangement of Constant Craving is an album highlight. Tried To Tell You is a great diversion, like a 50s doo wop ballad with lots of reverb and backing vocals. Consequences Coming will be released on vinyl and CD.