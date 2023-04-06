Rainbow Run: colourful 2k and 5k races in Glenrothes raises funds for charities
Calling out to all the fun seekers, memory makers and smile creators! Join in for the most colourful, family-friendly rainbow run this year!
Celebrate health and happiness by running our 5k or 2k course as you are coated with all the colours of the rainbow! Run the rainbow, be the rainbow!
The Muirhead head Outreach Project and Gilvenbank Community Sports and Health Hub have teamed up to organise a Rainbow Run in Gilvenbank Park, Glenrothes.
Sponsored by local businesses, Leviton, Go Glenrothes and the Rotary Club of Glenrothes, the event aims to boost wellbeing and raise funds for charities. Clubs and teams are welcome to gather sponsorship for their own teams or charities and sponsors and donations are welcomed for the main charities involved. Muirhead hopes to put all monies raised for them, towards a new caravan for use by the families they support.
The course is either once (2k) or twice (5k) around Gilvenbank Park, on Sunday the 21st of May. There are 5 time slots to choose from, beginning at 11am. Participants can walk or run and are covered with coloured powder as they pass the various stations. The powder is non-toxic and bio-degradable*.
Children are free to participate but must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult who is also registered to run. Adults can pay-as-they-please to enter. There is a kit bag available, with a t-shirt, sunglasses and other goodies which has a suggested donation of £20. You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rainbow-run-glenrothes-tickets-585058705337
For more information, the dedicated website at: http://www.muirhead-outreach.org.uk/ and social media. Rainbow Run Glenrothes | Muirhead-Outreach at: https://www.facebook.com/Muirheadoutreach.
The Muirhead Outreach Project works with young people and their families to keep them together through difficult times. They aim to minimise the impact trauma has on families. They provide a foundation on which they can build, either on their own or with the help of specialist support. They help families to have a sense of belonging.