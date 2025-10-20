Rare Kirkcaldy outing for Sam The Skull costume created by the late Dennis Alexander

‘I’m a cat, I’m a cat, I’m a Glasgow cat and my name is Sam the Skull’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So goes the traditional Scottish folk song written years ago by Harry Hagan about a cat terrorising Shettleston. Recorded by Alastair McDonald and popularised by the group Gaberlunzie, it moved from school playgrounds to concert halls.

The late Kirkcaldy-based entertainer Dennis Alexander adopted the song as his own to the extent he commissioned a costume to be made, and the mischievous cat came to life in schools, clubs and holiday camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2012 it featured in Dennis’ show Scotch Broth on tour, at the Falkland Big Tent Festival and at Edinburgh Fringe. He toured New Zealand regularly, bringing Scottish culture to new audiences. On the Scotch Broth CD album, it was the first choice and track one with instrumentation by John Morgan and percussion from Mike Delaitre. Some songs had backing from the pupils at Dysart Primary School.

The late Dennis Alexander with his famous Sam The Skull costume (Pic: Submitted)

In the stage shows the character was often played by local poet Bob Brews and he told me that when Dennis became terminally ill, he presented the costume to him for his 60th birthday. Since then, it has been preserved unseen in storage.

Fast forward to this week and Bob plans to revive Sam The Skull as we approach Halloween season. Bob and his wife Sally host a trading stand at the Kirkcaldy Boot and Mart three times a week and this coming Saturday and Sunday (October 25-26), there will be spooky music and fancy-dress including Sam the Skull for one more time. Running 9:00am-2:00pm a variety of goods will be on offer from memorabilia and clothing to fishing tackle and furniture with free admission … but beware of the cat.