Rare opportunity to hear wonderful instrument at Abbotshall
Firstly, “Sowne of Organe”, comprising leading organists Chris Bragg (St Andrews University), Andrew Forbes (Glasgow Cathedral) and Steven McIntyre (St Mary’s Cathedral, Edinburgh) will give a concert on Saturday, June 15 at 3pm where they will explore the history of the organ (according to Chris, it is one of the finest of its kind in the country and kept in immaculate condition) and give a recital performing some of the pieces which were played when the organ was installed in 1899.
This concert is free, with a collection to fund the work of Sowne of Organe, who give concerts around the country highlighting the quality of the many fine acoustic organs which are in danger of neglect, due to church closures.
The following weekend, on Sunday, June 23 at 5pm, the organ will feature in a concert given by award-winning Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra.
According to Musical Director Richard Michael, BEM: “In all the years I have been directing FYJO, this has been one of the best with many of our former players now well established names on the jazz scene."
FYJO were featured in the recent Langtoun JazzFestival where their two performances were enthusiastically received.
Tickets are available at the door