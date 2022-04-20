Now over 200 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.
And there’s plenty of choices of places to queue up to get your top choice in Scotland for this year’s event on Saturday, April 23.
In Edinburgh participating stores include VoxBox Music, Assai Records, Ilium, Avalanche Records, Thorne Records, and Underground Solu'shn.
Glasgow shops taking part include Love Music, Monorail Music, Mostly Vinyl Micky, Blitzkriegshop, [email protected] Audio, Strip Joint Records, Mixed Up Records, and Some Great Reward.
Across the rest of Scotland you can find Record Store Day releases at Low Port Music in Linlithgow, Europa Music in Stirling, Concorde Music in Perth, Le Freak Records in Dundee, Assai Records in Dundee, Thirteen Records in Dundee, Red Robin Records in Aberdeen, Chameleon in Aberdeen, and Mo Fidelity in Montrose.
All you have to do is work out what you want to buy – so here are 13 of the most eye-catching releases, with a few famous Scots in the mix.
