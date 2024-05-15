Return of Roo and Neil for ‘Tea & Tunes' concert at Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning duo return to the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy for a concert this month.

Roo Geddes and Neil Sutcliffe are at the venue on Wednesday, May 22 for a ‘Tea & Tunes’ concert, with one hour of music followed by tea and a cake.

The received a warm welcome when they played a similar concert at the Old Kirk on St. Andrew’s Day. That was funded by Live Music Now - their show this month is self financed as part of a Scottish tour sharing music from their recent album “Homelands”.

Glasgow-based Roo and Neil combine their shared experience across classical, folk and jazz to create original music for violin and accordion. Their compositions are inspired by landscape and people and by how music can evoke a sense of place and community.

Tickets cost £12 with students and concessions £8 from eventbrite.com - search for ‘Roo Neil The Old Kirk’