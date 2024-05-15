Return of Roo and Neil for ‘Tea & Tunes' concert at Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy
Roo Geddes and Neil Sutcliffe are at the venue on Wednesday, May 22 for a ‘Tea & Tunes’ concert, with one hour of music followed by tea and a cake.
The received a warm welcome when they played a similar concert at the Old Kirk on St. Andrew’s Day. That was funded by Live Music Now - their show this month is self financed as part of a Scottish tour sharing music from their recent album “Homelands”.
Glasgow-based Roo and Neil combine their shared experience across classical, folk and jazz to create original music for violin and accordion. Their compositions are inspired by landscape and people and by how music can evoke a sense of place and community.
Tickets cost £12 with students and concessions £8 from eventbrite.com - search for ‘Roo Neil The Old Kirk’
They are also available from the venue on the day.
