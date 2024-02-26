Richard Hawley’s Edinburgh gig as his award winning musical hits London stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Nine studio albums later and news that his Very Best Of … Now Then made the top ten last year comes notice of a short listed ‘Best Original Song’ for the Academy Awards, the Oscars.

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) was co-written by Jarvis Cocker and Wes Anderson for Anderson’s film Asteroid City. For his Very Best Of album, he went back to his local pub, The Grapes in Sheffield for a live streamed acoustic set which has now been viewed over 56,000 times.



His 2012 album Standing At the Sky’s Edge became an award-winning stage musical featuring 20 of Richard’s songs, becoming Best New Musical and Best Original Score at the 2023 Olivier Awards.

Richard Hawley 's new tour brings him to Edinburgh (Pic: Dean Chalkley)

The show had sold out runs at London National Theatre and Crucible Sheffield and this year began an initial six-month residence at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End.

This week he announced a UK tour and a release date for the new album In This City They Call You Love set for May 31. The 12- track album is now ready for pre-order as a CD or transparent yellow vinyl LP, and if you order both you get an exclusive signed photo from Richard. One music store even has its own limited blue vinyl edition and includes the free print.