In 2020 Leah was planning a massive year of gigs across Scotland but instead, like most of us, stayed home.

When her TV Life as Ellie Mclean in River City returned, live work across the UK and Scotland was still very much a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chock full of stories, opinions and a song or two, Leah returns with her own material and her fabulous singing voice to boot, after selling out a car park and Widow-Twankying her way through a panto season at SECC’s Armadillo, Leah is back on stage with Leah MacRae Weighs In.

Leigh's back with her new show.

Most Popular

Star of Scotland’s soap River City, Gary: Tank Commander, My Big Fat Fabulous Diary and 51 Shades Of Maggie, Leah is hitting the world’s biggest comedy and performing arts festival as a “bona-fide stage star” with bags of “charisma and talent to burn” said our sister paper’s arts correspondent at The Scotsman.

Leah said: In a similar theme to my ‘Big Fat, Fabulous Diary’ it’s about embracing who you are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not taking yourself too seriously but also not letting others bring you down.

"Ultimately I want to remind my audiences of the importance of live entertainment and the necessary escapism it provides for us all.

"It’s good for your soul. I want people to leave my show with a smile on their face, feeling a stone lighter after shedding their worries and concerns.”

International comedy Producer and Director of MPW, Mick Perrin added: “A born entertainer with a show stopping voice and the stage presence of a mega star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once unleashed outside of her Scottish homeland, where she’s a household name, Leah will undoubtedly climb the stairway to international fame.”

Leah has lots to say and lots to sing and it’s all going to be laid out as she weighs everything up. Your favourite West Coast powerhouse is back, with lungs and laughs to boot.

The show will be at The Byre, Saint Andrews on 8 April.

Tickets can be booked via the website priced at £20 or £23 to include VIP meet and greet!

Advertisement Hide Ad