This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Is Robbie Williams most streamed song on Spotify and YouTube the one we all know the lyrics to?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Williams wowed fans as he kicked off his 2025 UK tour this past weekend.

The singer performed all of his sing-a-long favourites, but what is currently his most streamed ‘anthem’ from his catalogue of hits?

Here’s the top ten most streamed songs from the former Take That star, based on Spotify and YouTube information, and where he’s performing this week.

Let him entertain you – and that he did, as Robbie Williams kicked off his 2025 UK tour with a stunning performance by all accounts in Edinburgh over the weekend.

The former Take That star wowed audiences with his performance at Murrayfield, setting the tone for the remainder of his shows throughout the year, including dates in Manchester, Bath, London, and at Newcastle’s Come Together Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has led fans to take to streaming services such as Spotify and YouTube to re-acquaint themselves with the sheer wealth of hits from the singer’s back catalogue. And that’s prompted Betfair Slots to take a look at what is the most streamed song from the performer…

… and is it Angels?

Methodology

The ranking was created using data from Spotify streams, YouTube views, and Official Charts data. The song list was compiled from Official Charts (Robbie Williams), and all data was collected on May 29, 2025.

What is the most streamed Robbie Williams song in 2025?

It’s a tight race, but ultimately it is the beloved ballad that takes pole position. With 947,848,500 combined streams from Spotify and YouTube, Angels takes the top spot, but not by the landslide some might think.

Feel, from his fifth studio album, 2002’s Escapology, with 471,854,935 streams on Spotify and 447,118,907 views on YouTube, comes second with an impressive 918,973,842 combined plays, with Rock DJ placing third with 420,998,719 combined streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top ten most streamed Robbie Williams songs

Feel: 471,854,935 (Spotify) + 447,118,907 (YouTube) = 918,973,842 Angels: 638,505,962 (Spotify) + 309,342,538 (YouTube) = 947,848,500 Rock DJ: 310,591,141 (Spotify) + 110,407,578 (YouTube) = 420,998,719 Candy: 210,647,839 (Spotify) + 112,298,986 (YouTube) = 322,946,825 She's The One: 211,423,210 (Spotify) + 85,257,563 (YouTube) = 296,680,773 Somethin' Stupid (with Nicole Kidman): 171,350,829 (Spotify) + 52,398,436 (YouTube) = 223,749,265 Supreme: 91,139,502 (Spotify) + 113,740,645 (YouTube) = 204,880,147 Let Me Entertain You: 182,754,784 (Spotify) + 26,571,898 (YouTube) = 209,326,682 Eternity: 44,670,478 (Spotify) + 31,213,722 (YouTube) = 75,884,200 Millennium: 50,653,863 (Spotify) + 20,438,028 (YouTube) = 71,091,891

What did Robbie Williams perform on the first night of his UK tour?

Robbie Williams kicked off his UK tour with a performance at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland on May 31 2025. According to Setlist.FM, the former Take That star performed the following set:

Rocket (live debut)

Let Me Entertain You

All My Life / Song 2 / Seven Nation Army / Rim Tim Tagi Dim (Singalong Medley)

Monsoon

Old Before I Die

Rock DJ (Better Man version)

Love My Life

Strong

The Road to Mandalay

Supreme

Let Love Be Your Energy / Sexed Up / Candy (with The Lottery Winners) (acoustic snippets; first time playing "Let Love Be Your Energy" since 2015)

Relight My Fire (Dan Hartman cover) (with Michelle McManus) (Solo live debut)

Something Beautiful (First time since 2006)

Millennium

Theme From New York, New York (John Kander cover)

Come Undone

Kids

She's the One (World Party cover)

My Way (Claude François cover)

Encore:

Feel

Angels

Where is Robbie Williams performing this week?

It’s London’s turn to be entertained by Robbie Williams this weekend, as the singer takes to the stage at the Emirates Stadium for a two-night stand, performing on June 6 and June 7 2025.

Are there tickets still available for Robbie Williams UK tour?

Ticketmaster still has a selection of tickets for all of Robbie Williams’ upcoming UK tour dates, with some still at face value while others now on the ticketing agent’s resale market.

For more information or to make a purchase, head on over to Ticketmaster today to avoid missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.